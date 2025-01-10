The property based in Rosemary Court has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is on the market with property consultants Taylor Walsh with an asking price of £900,000.

It is set in what is described as a ‘serene’ location, overlooking paddock land.

The property itself features 219 square metres of accommodation, featuring five double bedrooms, with two offering en suite facilities.

It is described as being in an ‘exclusive’ position on a small cul-de-sac, and features gardens on three sides, including a summer house.

There is plenty of space for parking vehicles, with a double garage, a block-paved driveway and off-road parking for up to four cars.

The garden is suitable for year-round use, with a lawn and a paved sun terrace for summer use, and an undercover veranda complete with a wall-mounted heater and lighting, making it also suitable for the colder months.

There is also an option to extend the garden, with a further lawn area, a large decked space for outdoor entertaining and dining and a barbecue area.

1 . Rosemary Court general view The five-bed development at Rosemary Court, in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes, is now on sale for £900,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Rosemary Court reception hall The reception hall at Rosemary Court features a wooden staircase leading to a galleried landing, plus a built in cloaks cupboard Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Rosemary Court living room The spacious living room includes a contemporary fireplace, and a double glazed window and French doors Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Rosemary Court dining room The dining room at the Rosemary Court development Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales