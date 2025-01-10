Take a look around “exceptional” five-bed Milton Keynes home overlooking paddock land

By Neil Shefferd
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:09 GMT
A five-bed property has gone on sale in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes and early viewing is recommended with the development expected to be highly sought-after.

The property based in Rosemary Court has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is on the market with property consultants Taylor Walsh with an asking price of £900,000.

It is set in what is described as a ‘serene’ location, overlooking paddock land.

The property itself features 219 square metres of accommodation, featuring five double bedrooms, with two offering en suite facilities.

It is described as being in an ‘exclusive’ position on a small cul-de-sac, and features gardens on three sides, including a summer house.

There is plenty of space for parking vehicles, with a double garage, a block-paved driveway and off-road parking for up to four cars.

The garden is suitable for year-round use, with a lawn and a paved sun terrace for summer use, and an undercover veranda complete with a wall-mounted heater and lighting, making it also suitable for the colder months.

There is also an option to extend the garden, with a further lawn area, a large decked space for outdoor entertaining and dining and a barbecue area.

Take a tour of this sought-after property in the city with our picture gallery below.

The five-bed development at Rosemary Court, in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes, is now on sale for £900,000

1. Rosemary Court general view

The five-bed development at Rosemary Court, in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes, is now on sale for £900,000 Photo: Zoopla

The reception hall at Rosemary Court features a wooden staircase leading to a galleried landing, plus a built in cloaks cupboard

2. Rosemary Court reception hall

The reception hall at Rosemary Court features a wooden staircase leading to a galleried landing, plus a built in cloaks cupboard Photo: Zoopla

The spacious living room includes a contemporary fireplace, and a double glazed window and French doors

3. Rosemary Court living room

The spacious living room includes a contemporary fireplace, and a double glazed window and French doors Photo: Zoopla

The dining room at the Rosemary Court development

4. Rosemary Court dining room

The dining room at the Rosemary Court development Photo: Zoopla

