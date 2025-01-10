The property based in Rosemary Court has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is on the market with property consultants Taylor Walsh with an asking price of £900,000.
It is set in what is described as a ‘serene’ location, overlooking paddock land.
The property itself features 219 square metres of accommodation, featuring five double bedrooms, with two offering en suite facilities.
It is described as being in an ‘exclusive’ position on a small cul-de-sac, and features gardens on three sides, including a summer house.
There is plenty of space for parking vehicles, with a double garage, a block-paved driveway and off-road parking for up to four cars.
The garden is suitable for year-round use, with a lawn and a paved sun terrace for summer use, and an undercover veranda complete with a wall-mounted heater and lighting, making it also suitable for the colder months.
There is also an option to extend the garden, with a further lawn area, a large decked space for outdoor entertaining and dining and a barbecue area.
