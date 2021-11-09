Take a look around the cheapest four-bed home on the market in Milton Keynes for just £250,000

This large, spacious terraced family home in a courtyard setting is the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in Milton Keynes right now at just £250,000.

On the market with estate agents Carters - which can be seen via Zoopla - the house on Grangers Croft, Hodge Lea, is described as the ideal property for a 'large family or a potential rental investment'.

As well as four bedrooms, the home boasts a large living room, fitted kitchen/dining room, ground floor shower room, upstairs bathroom, rear garden, flexible accommodation, plenty of space and no upper chain.

You can take a look around MK's cheapest four-bed home by scrolling through our gallery.

Full estate agent description:

A spacious 4 bedroom terraced property in a courtyard setting making for a large family home or a potential rental investment.

The property has accommodation set on two floors comprising; an entrance hall, large living room, kitchen/breakfast room and an additional room which may suit as a utility room, study or small ground floor bedroom which has an ensuite shower room. On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property has a rear garden and it fronts a courtyard. Hodge Lea is conveniently located just a short drive from Wolverton with extensive some shopping facilities and Central Milton Keynes.

Offered for sale with no upper chain.

