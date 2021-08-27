Take a look around this huge £3.75m Milton Keynes country house with stunning views and adjoining lakes

This five bedroom detached country house in Milton Keynes is on the market for £3,750,000 with Jackson-Stops, Northampton, on Rightmove.

Bury Court sits on the site of the former Linford Hall which was demolished in the 1960’s.

This beautiful home in Little Linford has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and front and rear gated drives.

The original house was built using many of the original Tudor and Georgian bricks along with reclaimed materials from Whittlebury Hall which was derelict at that time.

Within the grounds (though not owned) sits one of the smallest churches in the Diocese of Oxford, St Leonards. The beautiful stone-built church dates to the 13/14th century and was saved from demolition in the 1970’s and is now a daughter to the church in Haversham, both within the parish of Havershamcum-Little Linford.

The original house was designed in the Queen Anne style and has been extended and fully modernised by the current custodians to create a most stunning country house in a mini parkland setting.

The stunning drawing room enjoys a dual aspect with a white marble 18th Century decorative fireplace housing a Firebelly woodstove. Beyond is the family room with matching walnut flooring with a Jotul contemporary gas fire in the corner. Leading off is a cloakroom with Duravit fittings and a further reception room (both with walnut flooring and corniced) currently used as a craft room/office enjoying a peaceful location with dual aspect overlooking lawns to the west.

Across the hall is the study with recessed book shelving. Lying in the heart of the house with stunning views over the rear gardens and lakes is the kitchen which directly opens on to the orangery with glass atrium above, offering excellent facilities for dining, both formal and informal.

The bespoke fitted contemporary kitchen comprises an extensive run of base and eye level units and is divided into cooking and serving areas. The dining/breakfast area within the south facing orangery enjoys panoramic views over the rear terrace and grounds.

The sitting room enjoys great proportions with two pairs of french doors opening onto the rear terrace. A glazed door leads through to the home gym and adjoining cloakroom with stairs leading up to office above.

There are five bedrooms, two with an en-suite and two double aspect bedrooms share a shower room, and there is a family bathroom. The remaining accommodation on this level is laid out as a guest suite with reading room.

A cupboard on the landing houses the technology for the alarm system, CCTV and intercoms along with the networked Cat 6 cabling which runs throughout the property.

At the far end of the house and accessed via the gym is a further staircase leading up to an impressive office which spans the full length of the east wing of the property.

The house enjoys an elevated position with stunning views all around the property, particularly to the south over the rear grounds and paddock and across to the woodland and adjoining lakes. A viewing will be vital to fully appreciate all that is on offer.

There is ample parking around the property with 2 double garages and one recently built triple garage.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Little Linford, Milton Keynes Reception hall Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton, and Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Little Linford, Milton Keynes Drawing room Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton, and Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Little Linford, Milton Keynes Kitchen Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton, and Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Little Linford, Milton Keynes Rear grounds Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton, and Rightmove Photo Sales