An aerial view of the property and its proximity to Furzton Lake and parklandplaceholder image
Take a tour of six-bed Milton Keynes house that's just a minute’s walk from Furzton Lake

By Neil Shefferd
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
A six-bed property which is located just a minute’s walk from Furzton Lake is now on the market.

The detached house, which includes four bathrooms, three of which are ensuite, is on the market now with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000.

Furzton Lake and its parkland are both on the property’s doorstep, while other features include a generous driveway, a large rear garden with a high level of privacy and double garage.

Indoor features include a dining room with a large dining table that can seat eight to ten people, while five of the six bedrooms are doubles.

Take a look around the property with our gallery of images below.

A view from the outside of the property on Lynmouth Crescent, which features six bedrooms

1. Lynmouth Crescent pic two - Front view

A view from the outside of the property on Lynmouth Crescent, which features six bedrooms Photo: Nash Estate Agents

The property in Furzton features a large and private rear garden

2. Lynmouth Crescent - Garden

The property in Furzton features a large and private rear garden Photo: Nash Estate Agents

The property in Furzton is now on the market with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000

3. Lynmouth Crescent - Hallway

The property in Furzton is now on the market with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000 Photo: Nash Estate Agents

The generous-sized lounge at the property in Furzton is described as ideal for relaxing or entertaining

4. Lynmouth Crescent - Living room

The generous-sized lounge at the property in Furzton is described as ideal for relaxing or entertaining Photo: Nash Estate Agents

