The detached house, which includes four bathrooms, three of which are ensuite, is on the market now with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000.

Furzton Lake and its parkland are both on the property’s doorstep, while other features include a generous driveway, a large rear garden with a high level of privacy and double garage.

Indoor features include a dining room with a large dining table that can seat eight to ten people, while five of the six bedrooms are doubles.

Take a look around the property with our gallery of images below.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Lynmouth Crescent pic two - Front view A view from the outside of the property on Lynmouth Crescent, which features six bedrooms Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Lynmouth Crescent - Garden The property in Furzton features a large and private rear garden Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lynmouth Crescent - Hallway The property in Furzton is now on the market with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000 Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Lynmouth Crescent - Living room The generous-sized lounge at the property in Furzton is described as ideal for relaxing or entertaining Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales