The detached house, which includes four bathrooms, three of which are ensuite, is on the market now with Nash Estate Agents with an asking price of £800,000.
Furzton Lake and its parkland are both on the property’s doorstep, while other features include a generous driveway, a large rear garden with a high level of privacy and double garage.
Indoor features include a dining room with a large dining table that can seat eight to ten people, while five of the six bedrooms are doubles.
Take a look around the property with our gallery of images below.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1 / 3