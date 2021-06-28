Take a virtual tour of the most expensive house on the market in Milton Keynes right now

Feast your eyes on the most expensive house currently on the market in Milton Keynes this stunning £1,325,000 property boasting its own gated entrance.

Alexander Lawrence Estate Agents are hosting viewing appointments on this Saturday (3rd July) between 10am and 4pm and anyone interested must email to make arrangements.

Set in a premier location in MK, Alexander Lawrence says it has 'the pleasure of introducing you to this beautiful five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached family home'.

This is described as an exciting and rare opportunity to acquire a one of a kind property in the well established Woughton On The Green area.

Constructed by select independent builders, Trio Square Ltd, just last year, the detached home boasts over 3,000 Sq Ft of accommodation over three floors (excluding the garages) and sits pleasantly within a corner plot of approx. 0.30 of an acre adjacent to the medieval green, of which dates back to the 12th century.

The Green has an authentic village feel with stunning immediate surroundings including St. Mary's church, popular Ye Olde Swan public house within walking distance, metres from the Grand Union Canal and open grazing fields.

This home has the added benefit of being located a mere 5 minute drive to Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, bars, restaurants, mainline Train Station to London Euston in 35 minutes and sought after local school catchment. It is also conveniently placed for ease of access to The M1 motorway, A5 & A421 transport links.

Entered via a generous hallway, accommodation consists of; family room / snug, formal study, modern L shaped open plan kitchen / breakfast / dining room leading into large secondary sitting room - perfect for entertaining with bi fold doors enjoying views over the private rear garden, cloakroom and a large utility room with access to the integral double garage.

Upstairs over a further two floors are 5 double bedrooms. On the first floor a total of 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, 2 with en suites and a family bathroom. Occupying the entire second floor is the grand master bedroom with en suite and bespoke dressing room with fitted wardrobes & lounge area.

Outside to the rear is a beautiful south facing private garden, laid to lawn with paved seating area and access to side for an extended driveway. The property benefits from a double garage with electric doors & generous off road parking.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only via Alexander Lawrence Estate Agents and anyone interested must contact them beforehand to confirm.

