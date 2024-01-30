Taylor Wimpey boosts Olney School’s playground fundraising by £1,500

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school has been fundraising to make improvements to its playground since 2022, with parent teacher association ‘Friends of Olney Infant Academy’ leading the efforts.

The housebuilder is building new homes in Olney at its Yardley Manor development, which is a mile away from Olney Infant Academy.

Cat Cook, Chair of Friends of Olney Infant Academy, said: “As part of our work to provide equipment and activities that benefit the children at our school, we’ve been fundraising to improve the school’s playground. Fundraising takes a lot of time so we were absolutely delighted to receive this £1,500 boost from Taylor Wimpey, this generous donation will go a long way in helping us to achieve our final goal of improving playground facilities at the school!”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build our new homes and we were pleased to be able to offer this monetary boost to the Friends of Olney Infant Academy. We hope that pupils at Olney Infant Academy enjoy the new space for years to come.”

Taylor Wimpey has a selection of three and five-bedroom homes available at its Yardley Manor development in Olney, with prices starting from £415,000. For more information, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/olney/yardley-manor