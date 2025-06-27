Taylor Wimpey site managers scoop prestigious award

Four Taylor Wimpey South Midlands Site Managers are celebrating after winning a Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from the National House-Building Council (NHBC), recognising their outstanding work at their developments.

The winners from the South Midlands region are Neil Edwards, Senior Site Manager at The Atrium in Overstone, Wes Hosking, Senior Site Manager at Hampden Fields in Aylesbury, Rob Parker, Senior Site Manager at Bronze Park in Milton Keynes, and Kieran Riordan, Senior Site Manager at Hadley Grange in Leighton Buzzard. The award honours excellence in site management and build quality, placing Neil, Wes, Rob and Kieran in the top 5% of site managers in the UK.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous and thousands of inspections have taken place to determine the 450 award winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites.

From left to right: Rob Parker, Neil Edwards, Kieran Riordan, and Wes Hosking.

Neil said: “Me and my team work extremely hard to keep the site at its top level, getting materials in on time and making sure each trade is working to the correct regulation. So when that email arrives to say you are a Pride in the Job Award winner, it's an amazing feeling knowing you are in the top 5% of the country.”

Kieran said: "My team and I are extremely happy and proud to have won this award. By working closely and receiving pointers from the NHBC and Taylor Wimpey, we have consistently improved our work to finally win this award."

Rob said: “We are delighted to have received this award. The whole team is passionate about delivering high quality homes and it’s amazing to see that our hard work has been rewarded. And to be recognised as one of the top site managers in the country is an amazing achievement.”

Wes, who has been working at Thorn Fields in Houghton Regis for the past few years, said: “It’s a real credit to the hard work of our team to be recognised as one of the top 5% of sites in the UK, as well as being a career highlight for me. The entire team is extremely proud to have won this award due to the care and dedication that we have put into consistently building high quality homes for the past 6 years on this site.”

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service, and our continued recognition as an NHBC award-winning homebuilder reflects that dedication. This award is thoroughly deserved, and we’re incredibly proud of Neil, Kieran, Wes and Rob and the teams at The Atrium, Thorn Fields, Bronze Park and Hadley Grange.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to Neil, Keiran, Wes and Rob, who have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance

For more information about the homes provided by Taylor Wimpey, visit http://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.