Taylor Wimpey South Midlands invites homebuyers to Open House event in Milton Keynes

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is thrilled to announce an exciting Open House Event at its Vision at Whitehouse development.

This event promises to provide potential homebuyers with an exclusive opportunity to explore the stunning four-bedroom detached Lanford home and get first-hand experience of the standard of homes offered on the development.

The Open House is taking place on Saturday 2nd December, and running from 12pm to 3pm. Demand for the event is expected to be high, with the plot being marketed at an exclusive price for the weekend.

Nestled on the edge of Hazeley Woods, Vision at Whitehouse, offers a tranquil setting on the fringes of the popular Buckinghamshire town, Milton Keynes. The development is within easy reach of facilities for everyday living, including a range of shops and services, pubs and places to eat.

The Lanford at Taylor Wimpey's Vision at Whitehouse development, Milton Keynes

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: "It can sometimes be difficult to visualise yourself in a new home so we’re excited that buyers can now see it first-hand and imagine what life could be like at this beautiful development. The Lanford is a great option for buyers who are looking for a larger family home, and this plot has the benefit of being almost ready to move into, with a contemporary kitchen and bathroom already fitted.

“Vision at Whitehouse is a lovely development, just a stone’s throw from central Milton Keynes, residents have easy access to the A5 and M1, making it perfectly placed for commuters as well. We encourage anyone interested in viewing the Lanford to confirm their attendance today.”

To confirm attendance for the event, please contact the sales team direct on 01908 041838 or [email protected]

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/vision-at-whitehouse#event