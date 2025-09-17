Taylor Wimpey to launch new Milton Keynes development, Salden Place East

Taylor Wimpey's Salden Place development set to open in Milton Keynes on Saturday 27th September (Representative CGI pictured)

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is officially launching its new Salden Place East development in Milton Keynes with the opening of four impressive showhomes.

On Saturday 27th September between 10am and 5pm, potential homebuyers are invited to celebrate the opening of the development and be among the first to step inside the beautifully designed showhomes.

To officially mark the opening of this landmark development, Cheyanna Norman from MK Dons’ Women’s team will join the Taylor Wimpey team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Taylor Wimpey’s collaboration with MK Dons acknowledges Milton Keynes as an exciting hub for sports, with Salden Place set to join this legacy as the new community grows. As part of its dedicated community contributions, the Salden Place development is set to be home to sports pitches, tennis courts, and a designated running route.

The four showhomes, including the three-bedroom Densdale and Harrton, the four-bedroom Trelton, and the five-bedroom Aireton will be available to view from 10am on Saturday 27th September, with Sales Executives on hand to give expert guidance on purchasing a new-build.

Each of the showhomes are expertly designed to allow househunters to see what it’s like to live in a Taylor Wimpey home with decoration dedicated to the National Badminton Centre, based in Milton Keynes.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are excited to be opening our four brand-new showhomes at our Salden Place East development with the help of MK Dons' very own Cheyanna Norman.

“Salden Place East is set to be a sustainable community with desirable sports amenities for the residents, so it was only right to open our new development with a strong and exciting sports presence like Cheyanna Norman.

“The new development is set to give future residents fantastic energy-efficient homes, and the chance to be a part of a growing community. We encourage anyone looking to make the move to Milton Keynes to visit Salden Place East on Saturday 27th September.”

Salden Place East is ideally located in Milton Keynes, yet close to the village of Newton Longville. Future residents will appreciate the convenience of nearby amenities and attractions, including reputable schools, shopping, nightlife, and entertainment. With excellent transport links via major roads and proximity to Milton Keynes Central station, commuting to London is effortless.

Salden Place East and West is set to bring 1,795 new homes to the community. The development will include a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to suit a variety of buyers. All homes are fully electric to combine style and sustainability with energy efficiency in mind, featuring solar panels, air source heat pumps, EV chargers, and triple glazing.

For further information about Salden Place East and to make an appointment, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/salden-place-east