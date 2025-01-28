The procurement strategies every property developer needs at Milton Keynes event

Attendees at Property Developer Show

For the first time ever, the Property Developer Show is in Milton Keynes on 5th March and will feature Procurement 4 House Builders (P4HB) as one of the Stage Sponsors. This free-to-attend event brings hundreds of SME property developers together and service providers, offering invaluable opportunities to network and gain insights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Allen, Co-Founder of Procurement 4 House Builders, expressed excitement about the sponsorship:“At Procurement 4 House Builders, we bring together our procurement expertise, technical knowledge, supply chain partnerships, and project management capabilities into a single, comprehensive solution. Through our sponsorship of the Property Developer Show, we’re excited to showcase how our tailored services help optimise procurement processes, reduce costs, and maximise profits for commercial and residential property developers. Our mission is to empower developers to achieve smarter, more efficient, and profitable project outcomes.”

Scott Williams, Founder of Property Developer Show, also shared his enthusiasm:“It’s testament to how far the show has come in such a short period of time when we can call a respected business like P4HB a main sponsor. They’re a phenomenal business who share our objective of helping and supporting SME developers. They’re an asset to the show and will no doubt be educating all our attendees on the subject of all things procurement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Property Developer Show will feature a lineup of expert keynote speakers, including finance professionals, developers, accountants, investors, and more. Attendees will also have access to a range of exhibitors covering everything from insurance to PropTech, staircase suppliers to tax specialists, providing invaluable resources for developers looking to build more houses in 2025.

Register for your free ticket at www.propertydevelopershow.co.uk/milton-keynes-2025