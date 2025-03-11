Third floor’s a charm: Milton Keynes housebuilder highlights the high life

BN - A typical street scene at Brooklands including three storey homes

Families looking for a new home with plenty of space can have their demands met with Barratt Homes’ three-storey properties at its Brooklands development in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For larger families, a three-storey home may be the ideal solution to flexibility and spacious living, while still having the convenience and space for quality time together.

Located on Fen Street, Brooklands features a range of three-storey, four and five bedroom homes, suitable for a wide range of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the three-storey homes currently available include the four bedroom Faversham and five bedroom Taunton style properties, some of which benefit from offers such as mortgage and deposit contributions.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “The three-storey properties at our Brooklands development have been expertly designed to provide the best of spacious and modern living for all families.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the developments.”

Brooklands makes up one of the most well-established communities in the newly crowned city of Milton Keynes, having launched back in autumn 2014. The development is now well into its final phase with over 95% of homes sold and nearly 2,500 properties completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooklands benefits from great commuter links with a national coach station less than one mile away, as well as links to junctions 13 and 14 of the M1. Milton Keynes Central Station is also less than five miles away, which means London is accessible in half an hour.

For more information, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes.