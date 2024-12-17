This 5-bed house is on the market for £950,000 (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Stony Stratford)placeholder image
This 5-bed house is on the market for £950,000 (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Stony Stratford)

This gorgeous listed townhouse in Milton Keynes even has a groovy mezzanine office

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:10 BST
What a beauty – this fabulous Grade II* listed townhouse has an equally fabulous price tag.

Just shy of a million – priced £950,000 – this five-bed Georgian property in Stony Stratford’s High Street is on the market with Michael Graham, Stony Stratford.

It was built circa 1703 under Sir Christopher Wren’s guidance with later additions – and is believed to have been the Dower House for nearby Wolverton Manor.

You can view the full listing on the Michael Graham website

It’s laid out over four floors including a basement with windows and heating and the interior looks like something from a high-end luxury coffee table magazine.

If you love your houses quirky, you’re in luck – steps lead up from the kitchen to the dining room which then lead up to a rather cool mezzanine office. Love it.

Just look at this amazing welcome to the property

1. Reception hall

Just look at this amazing welcome to the property

The drawing room has wall panelling and sash windows with shutters and window seats overlooking the front. There is a Victorian fireplace with a stone hearth, wooden mantelpiece and oak flooring

2. Drawing room

The drawing room has wall panelling and sash windows with shutters and window seats overlooking the front. There is a Victorian fireplace with a stone hearth, wooden mantelpiece and oak flooring

The kitchen has a comprehensive range of units and work surfaces as well as built-in appliances. Flagstone flooring continues into the breakfast area which has a breakfast bar to seat six

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a comprehensive range of units and work surfaces as well as built-in appliances. Flagstone flooring continues into the breakfast area which has a breakfast bar to seat six

How cool is this room? Steps lead up from the kitchen to the dining room which has stairs to a mezzanine office area

4. Dining room

How cool is this room? Steps lead up from the kitchen to the dining room which has stairs to a mezzanine office area

