This gorgeous listed townhouse in Milton Keynes even has a groovy mezzanine office

Just shy of a million – priced £950,000 – this five-bed Georgian property in Stony Stratford’s High Street is on the market with Michael Graham, Stony Stratford.

It was built circa 1703 under Sir Christopher Wren’s guidance with later additions – and is believed to have been the Dower House for nearby Wolverton Manor.

It’s laid out over four floors including a basement with windows and heating and the interior looks like something from a high-end luxury coffee table magazine.

If you love your houses quirky, you’re in luck – steps lead up from the kitchen to the dining room which then lead up to a rather cool mezzanine office. Love it.

1 . Reception hall Just look at this amazing welcome to the property Photo: Michael Graham, Stony Stratford Photo Sales

2 . Drawing room The drawing room has wall panelling and sash windows with shutters and window seats overlooking the front. There is a Victorian fireplace with a stone hearth, wooden mantelpiece and oak flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Stony Stratford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has a comprehensive range of units and work surfaces as well as built-in appliances. Flagstone flooring continues into the breakfast area which has a breakfast bar to seat six Photo: Michael Graham, Stony Stratford Photo Sales