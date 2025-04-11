This 4/5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Pictures courtesy of Michael Graham)This 4/5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Pictures courtesy of Michael Graham)
This Grade II listed house in Milton Keynes was part of a converted mill

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
Oooh, now this is a bona fide beauty.

This gorgeous four/five bedroom house unsurprisingly boasts river and countryside views, being that it was once part of a mill.

You’ll find Stratford House, in Watermill Lane, Wolverton Mill, and it’s got plenty going for it.

The house is on the market with Michael Graham for £850,000 – you can view the full listing here

The property, which dates from circa 1850, has a 33ft dual aspect sitting room and separate dining room plus there’s even planning permission for an extension and a double carport. You know, just in case, all that space wasn’t enough.

Love it.

Just take a look at this welcoming entrance hall

1. Entrance hall

Just take a look at this welcoming entrance hall Photo: Michael Graham

This dual aspect room which measures 33ft 2in by 12ft 2in, has a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove, and views over the garden

2. Sitting room

This dual aspect room which measures 33ft 2in by 12ft 2in, has a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove, and views over the garden Photo: Michael Graham

This pretty room leads on to the sitting room

3. Dining room

This pretty room leads on to the sitting room Photo: Michael Graham

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of units incorporating a breakfast bar, drainer, and a Belfast sink

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of units incorporating a breakfast bar, drainer, and a Belfast sink Photo: Michael Graham

