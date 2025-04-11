This Grade II listed house in Milton Keynes was part of a converted mill

This gorgeous four/five bedroom house unsurprisingly boasts river and countryside views, being that it was once part of a mill.

You’ll find Stratford House, in Watermill Lane, Wolverton Mill, and it’s got plenty going for it.

The house is on the market with Michael Graham for £850,000 – you can view the full listing here

The property, which dates from circa 1850, has a 33ft dual aspect sitting room and separate dining room plus there’s even planning permission for an extension and a double carport. You know, just in case, all that space wasn’t enough.

Love it.

1 . Entrance hall Just take a look at this welcoming entrance hall Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room This dual aspect room which measures 33ft 2in by 12ft 2in, has a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove, and views over the garden Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This pretty room leads on to the sitting room Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales