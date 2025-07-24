Spacious three-bedroom semi in Bletchley ideal family home with modern finish for £325,000
Situated in a quiet residential area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £325,000. With a bright and modern interior, ample living space and a generous garden, this is a fantastic opportunity for growing families or first-time buyers looking to settle in a convenient location.
Inside, you'll find a light-filled living room, a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with patio doors leading to the rear garden, and a handy downstairs WC. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms including a large master and a contemporary family bathroom.
The rear garden is perfect for families and entertaining, with a lawn and patio area. There’s also off-street parking and a garage.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bletchley is listed for £325,000
- Bright lounge and open-plan kitchen/diner with garden access
- Three bedrooms and a modern family bathroom
- Generous rear garden, off-street parking and garage
- Well located for local schools, shops and Milton Keynes Central
