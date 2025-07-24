Spacious three-bedroom semi in Bletchley ideal family home with modern finish for £325,000 | Purplebricks

Three-bedroom semi in Bletchley ideal family home with modern finish.

Situated in a quiet residential area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £325,000. With a bright and modern interior, ample living space and a generous garden, this is a fantastic opportunity for growing families or first-time buyers looking to settle in a convenient location.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, you'll find a light-filled living room, a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with patio doors leading to the rear garden, and a handy downstairs WC. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms including a large master and a contemporary family bathroom.

The rear garden is perfect for families and entertaining, with a lawn and patio area. There’s also off-street parking and a garage.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bletchley is listed for £325,000

Bright lounge and open-plan kitchen/diner with garden access

Three bedrooms and a modern family bathroom

Generous rear garden, off-street parking and garage

Well located for local schools, shops and Milton Keynes Central

