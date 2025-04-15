This terraced home in New Bradwell has to be seen to be believed | Purplebricks

This well-kept family home in Milton Keynes has three good-sized bedrooms, a garden, and is just a short walk from Wolverton station. It’s on the market with Purplebricks for £300k.

If you’re looking for a spacious, well-laid-out three-bedroom home in Milton Keynes, this terraced property on King Edward Street, New Bradwell ticks a lot of boxes – especially for families and commuters alike.

Just a short walk from Wolverton train station and local schools, this smartly presented house is set across two levels and offers a surprising amount of space inside and out. Downstairs, there’s an open-plan living and dining area with great natural light, a separate kitchen, and a modern bathroom tucked behind a handy lobby.

Upstairs, you’ll find three proper bedrooms – no box rooms here – along with an additional shower room. The layout is perfect for growing families or anyone needing extra space for guests or working from home.

Take a virtual tour, browse all 15 photos and book a viewing here via Purplebricks. You’ll get the full feel for just how practical and well-proportioned this home is.

Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed and a decent size – ideal for kids, pets, or lazy summer afternoons. The location puts you close to New Bradwell’s amenities and green spaces, with excellent road and rail links on your doorstep.

If you’re ready to book a viewing or make an offer, you can start the process now through Purplebricks.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more homes in the area.

At a glance

This three-bedroom terraced house in New Bradwell, Milton Keynes offers a spacious open-plan lounge/diner, downstairs bathroom, and upstairs shower room. Set within walking distance of shops, schools and Wolverton station, it also boasts a good-sized private garden – perfect for family living or first-time buyers looking for long-term comfort.

This is a competitively priced property in a sought-after area – and with homes like this moving fast, don’t miss your chance to snap it up through Purplebricks.