Townhouses released at popular Bedford development

L&Q at Willow Grove

This summer, L&Q is releasing a brand-new collection of two- and three-bedroom townhouses available for Shared Ownership within L&Q at Willow Grove – its popular development on the outskirts of Bedford.

Set in the thriving community of Wixams, the houses are part of a new village bringing an array of homes and facilities to the area. Perfect for growing families, singles and couples alike, the development includes local shops, a traditional village green, as well as both a primary and secondary school. The wider area includes parklands – including Wixam Waters nature reserve.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, says, “We expect demand for the new townhouses with L&Q at Willow Grove to be high. Our previous phases here have been extremely popular, and it’s no surprise. This is a place where buyers can become part of a new neighbourhood – which has been designed to promote a sense of community, integrating landscaping, new shops and a traditional village green. The quirky shops and restaurants of Bedford are close by – and there are great transport links – so the development really has it all for young families and professionals.”

Homes at L&Q at Willow Grove include a fully inclusive specification throughout and are covered by NHBC 12-year warranty. Kitchens feature contemporary cabinets with Oak Block worktops, integrated with a number of appliances including an oven, gas hob, washing machine and fridge-freezer. Carpet has been fitted to all bedrooms and stairs, while there is Amtico flooring in the hallway, kitchen and bathroom.

Offering added convenience, lively Bedford town centre can be reached within a ten-minute drive, with an even wider range of independent shops, open-air markets, eateries, gyms, cinemas, bars and, for thrill seekers, the world’s largest indoor skydiving centre. L&Q at Willow Grove offers easy access to the Bedfordshire countryside and a whole host of family-friendly attractions, such as Herrings Green Activity Farm & Bird of Prey Centre.

Ideal for commuters, L&Q at Willow Grove benefits from excellent transport links into Milton Keynes and London. The thriving city of Milton Keynes is only a 25-minute drive away. St Pancras International can be reached by train in under 40 minutes. For longer journeys, Luton Airport is just half an hour’s drive, whilst Stansted and Heathrow can be reached in an hour.

Shared Ownership prices start from £32,113 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom house (full market value: £317,500).