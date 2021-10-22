TV celebrity gardener Charlie Dimmock to visit Milton Keynes

TV presenter and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock is visiting Milton Keynes to offer an autumn gardening demonstration at a retirement community centre in Walnut Tree.

The free event will take place on Tuesday, November 9 and is open to members of the public as well as residents at the Jupiter House Retirement Living development .

Charlie will entertain guests with a gardening demonstration, providing advice and inspiration for planting schemes suitable for patios and balconies, as well as how to maintain colour and greenery in the colder winter months.

This will be followed by a Q&A and meet and greet where there will be an opportunity to take pictures with Charlie. Charlie’s creation will then be raffled at the end of the event.

Charlie Dimmock first shot to fame in 1997, when she joined the TV gardening series Ground Force. Since then, she has presented many programmes such as The Joy of Gardening and Charlie’s Garden Army. Charlie is currently a member of the presenting team on Garden Rescue, a series focusing on garden transformations.