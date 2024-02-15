Two-bedroom, two-balcony apartment in sought-after Milton Keynes area on the market for a quarter million

A two-balcony and two-bedroom flat in a popular area of Milton Keynes is taking offers in the region of £250,000.
The upper-floor flat in the sought after area of Middleton is an ideal first purchase for a couple or small family.
The light and airy apartment comes with an open-plan lounge, dining area and kitchen, two bedrooms and one bath, with a communal garden area for residents.
It is also located within a short drive to Milton Keynes Central, with Kingston and Oakgrove centres on the doorstep.Middleton also benefits from several stunning rural routes within the surrounds of Willen Lake and Ouzel Valley park.
Families with children benefit from widely regarded primary and secondary schools in Middleton and nearby Oakgrove.