Two-bedroom, two-balcony apartment in sought-after Milton Keynes area on the market for a quarter million

A two-balcony and two-bedroom flat in a popular area of Milton Keynes is taking offers in the region of £250,000.

The upper-floor flat in the sought after area of Middleton is an ideal first purchase for a couple or small family.

The light and airy apartment comes with an open-plan lounge, dining area and kitchen, two bedrooms and one bath, with a communal garden area for residents.

It is also located within a short drive to Milton Keynes Central, with Kingston and Oakgrove centres on the doorstep.Middleton also benefits from several stunning rural routes within the surrounds of Willen Lake and Ouzel Valley park.

Families with children benefit from widely regarded primary and secondary schools in Middleton and nearby Oakgrove.

1 . flat2.jpg The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is spacious and comes with laminated flooring and a double glazed window and patio door. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen area The kitchen area includes a sink with splash back tiles, cooker, space for washing machine and fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Balcony The double glazed patio door leads to a balcony overlooking a garden area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales