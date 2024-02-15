News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
The upper floor flat is in the widely regarded area of Middleton.The upper floor flat is in the widely regarded area of Middleton.
The upper floor flat is in the widely regarded area of Middleton.

Two-bedroom, two-balcony apartment in sought-after Milton Keynes area on the market for a quarter million

An ideal first purchase for a couple or small family
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

A two-balcony and two-bedroom flat in a popular area of Milton Keynes is taking offers in the region of £250,000.

The upper-floor flat in the sought after area of Middleton is an ideal first purchase for a couple or small family.

The light and airy apartment comes with an open-plan lounge, dining area and kitchen, two bedrooms and one bath, with a communal garden area for residents.

It is also located within a short drive to Milton Keynes Central, with Kingston and Oakgrove centres on the doorstep.Middleton also benefits from several stunning rural routes within the surrounds of Willen Lake and Ouzel Valley park.

Families with children benefit from widely regarded primary and secondary schools in Middleton and nearby Oakgrove.

The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is spacious and comes with laminated flooring and a double glazed window and patio door.

1. flat2.jpg

The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is spacious and comes with laminated flooring and a double glazed window and patio door. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen area includes a sink with splash back tiles, cooker, space for washing machine and fridge freezer.

2. Kitchen area

The kitchen area includes a sink with splash back tiles, cooker, space for washing machine and fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The double glazed patio door leads to a balcony overlooking a garden area.

3. Balcony

The double glazed patio door leads to a balcony overlooking a garden area. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The front bedroom has laminated flooring, a double glazed patio door leading to balcony, and a wall mounted radiator.

4. Bedroom one

The front bedroom has laminated flooring, a double glazed patio door leading to balcony, and a wall mounted radiator. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesMiddleton