Unwrap your dream home with part exchange scheme at Abbots Place

Part exchange with Dandara is a seamless process designed to simplify your move. First, you choose the Dandara home that suits your needs. Then, at least two local estate agents will value your current property. If you receive an offer and accept it, you can formally reserve your new Dandara home by completing a reservation form and paying a fee. Striving to make the process as stress-free as possible, Dandara can offer assistance with independent solicitors and mortgage advisors if needed. Meanwhile, the appointed estate agent starts marketing your current home, allowing you to remain in it until your new Dandara home is ready.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We believe that finding your dream home should be an exciting and straightforward experience, which is why we are so pleased to be offering our new Part Exchange scheme at Abbots Place. We recognise the challenges of selling your current property, and our Part Exchange program is designed to ease that burden.”

Prospective buyers at Abbots Place can choose from various plots, including the three-bedroom Frogmore or Gosford, or the five bedroom Cranbourne, both available with contributions of up to £15,000. The Cranbourne is now available to view, giving buyers a glimpse into what life could be like in this stylish home.

Located in the village of Wavendon, just a short five miles outside of Milton Keynes, both convenience and countryside are on your doorstep at Abbots Place. Surrounded by green parks, perfect for picnics, Wavendon also offers a choice of shopping centres nearby and is home to several Ofsted-rated schools. For commuting, Milton Keynes station is only a six-minute drive, with regular services to London Euston in under forty minutes.

Dandara is currently selling homes at Abbots Place where a collection of three and five bedroom homes are available, with prices for a three bedroom semi-detached house starting from £399,950.

Dandara is hosting a first time buyer weekend on the 13th and 14th of April, where prospective buyers will be able to access mortgage advice and support from the sales team.