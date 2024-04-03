Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has released a clip allowing viewers to explore the interiors of its Brooklands and Brooklands Park developments in Milton Keynes.

Property seekers hoping to find their dream home in Milton Keynes can now discover the sought-after developments from the comfort of their sofa.

Through the tour, potential home buyers can put on their virtual shoes and take a walk through the developments to view the amenities.

Some of the amenities highlighted included Brooklands Health Centre, Walton High Secondary School, Brooklands Farm School, the Lidl supermarket, and Brooklands Square which includes shops, cafes, a gym and other facilities.

The new tour also displays the green open space and parks designed to help families to enjoy.

Alison Raine, sales director, said: “We appreciate how busy people’s lives are, which is why we’ve decided to create the virtual tour of Brooklands and Brooklands Park.

“This is an exciting new way to get an impression of the developments and it’s something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community should experience.

“Of course, if you’d like to see the developments with your own eyes, you can still do this by visiting our Sales Advisers.”

Brooklands and Brooklands Park make up one of the most well-established communities in the newly crowned city of Milton Keynes, having launched back in autumn 2014. Brooklands is now well into its final phase with over 95% of homes sold and nearly 2,500 properties completed.

The developments have a range of convenient commuter links with a national coach station less than a mile away, in addition to links to junctions 13 and 14 of the M1. Milton Keynes Central Station is also less than five miles away, which means London is accessible in half an hour.

To speak to the sales team, call Barratt Homes on 033 3355 8481 or David Wilson Homes on 033 3355 8482.