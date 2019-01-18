Picture yourself in this seven bedroom home with its own 11 acre estate

Brownleys is a magnificent seven bedroom property which sits amidst an impressive 11 acre estate.

The property is available through Michael Graham for £1.75 million.

If you are looking to move somewhere with equestrian facilities, then you need look no further.

The 11 acre grounds - which include about 8.5 acres of stock-fenced paddocks and a covered walkway from the triple stable-block and garaging to the main house - mean this spacious family home could be your dream property.

Brownleys offers plenty of flexible living space across two floors. Downstairs are the country house essentials of a kitchen with a utility room and cloakroom, as well as four reception rooms and three bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

Four further bedrooms are upstairs, two of them ensuite.

The master bedroom also benefits from a dressing room and wall-to-wall built-in storage.

Outside the garden is principally laid to lawn and has mature trees and planting, poly tunnels and a greenhouse.

Outbuildings include an equipment store and a dry store and a large room above the quadruple garage is currently used as a games room but could quite easily be converted to a home office if the new owner harboured plans to run the property as an equestrian concern.

Granborough is a village in Buckinghamshire with a pub, village hall and church.

The nearest shop is in the neighbouring village of North Marston and the pretty market town of Winslow is just five miles away.

Buckingham itself is only seven miles north for further shops and amenities.

If schools are an important consideration, local private options include Stowe, Swanbourne, Akeley Wood and Thornton College, and Granborough is conveniently placed in the catchment area for the grammar schools in Buckingham and Aylesbury.

All-important equestrian facilities on the doorstep include Addington Manor Equestrian Centre just 4 miles away, Milton Keynes Eventing Centre 16 miles away and Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase which is based in Stratton Audley around 12 miles away.

