How to recycle your christmas tree and raise cash for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is offering its popular Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme to even more postcodes this year.

Willen Hospice volunteers collect a tree

The fundraising initiative was a great success in 2019, raising more than £6,000 for the Hospice.

The new postcodes added are MK6, MK8, MK11 and MK43, in addition to the usual areas, MK5, MK9, MK10, MK12, MK13, MK14, MK15, MK16, MK19 and MK46.

Anyone who lives in these postcodes can make a booking for collection, which will be on eitherJanuary 4 or January 5 2020.

Nikki Poole, senior community fundraiser, said “We are delighted to be able to offer our Christmas tree-cycling service to even more postcodes this year. It’s a great way to support Willen Hospice, and booking to have your tree collected after Christmas is just one less thing to worry about during the busy festive season.”

Bookings need to be made by midday on 2 January 2020. As this is a fundraising initiative, a donation will be welcomed when bookings are made.

All money raised will directly support the compassionate care provided by Willen Hospice.

The success of the scheme relies on the volunteers and organisations who help to make it possible, including the Parks Trust, MK Council, HW Martin Waste Ltd, Richards & Co, and PJC Tree Care.

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/tree to book, or email christmastreesrecycling@willen-hospice.org.uk or call 01908 303071.