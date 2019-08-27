Huge grant given to help rejuvenate Milton Keynes park

The popular pirate ship park in Fishermead has been awarded a £20,000 boost to help build a sensory garden.

Milton Keynes Council and Campbell Park Parish Council have both chipped in with £10,000 to development of the park and sensory garden around the pirate ship.

Councillors Hannah ONeill, Shammi Akter and Carole Baume by the pirate ship park play area and sensory garden on Fishermead.

Councillor Shammi Akter said: “I am delighted that the new Pirate playpark and sensory garden was open for the summer holidays.

“I have started doing an advice surgery at the Campbell Park Parish Council offices on Fishermead. I believe it is important that residents of Fishermead have good services for the many children on the estate. The new Pirates ship park play area and the sensory garden are a great addition to community facilities for the children of Fishermead.

“I want to thank Milton Keynes Council and the Campbell Park Parish Council for their support, for putting money into our community. We are building a strong partnership approach on Fishermead.”