Ice skating event runs on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes

An ice skating rink in Milton Keynes is opening its doors on Christmas Day morning to raise money for charity.

Planet Ice at CMK will open between 10am and 12 noon for children and adults to enjoy a skating session to a medley of Christmas tunes.

Planet Ice will play Christmas tunes

They are selling tickets for the event and plan to give the proceeds to the Multiple Sclerosis Society's Stop MS appeal.

The appeal needs to raise more than £100m over 10 years to find treatments for everyone with MS.

Heath Rhodes, Chief Operations Officer at Planet Ice, said: “We not only want to raise funds for the chronic condition, but also raise much-needed awareness.”

Nick Moberly, Chief Executive of the MS Society, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Planet Ice for kicking off our partnership with such a festive, yet important, fundraiser.

“Over 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, and the funds raised from events like this could truly change what it means to live with the condition, while also helping us to Stop MS sooner.”

You can buy tickets for the Christmas Day skate here