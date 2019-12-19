Is this the mouldiest council house in Milton Keynes?

A council bid to publicise next year's budget plans backfired into a string of mouldy home photos.

MK Council asked on Facebook for people's opinions on its proposed 2020 'Green and Clean' budget, which includes plans to plant new trees, create wildlife corridors and tackle climate change.

The bathroom is covered in black mould

But one reader had a more pressing problem in mind.

“Hopefully your budget will include something to sort out your council houses...Leaving my sister and her family to live in these conditions is totally unacceptable,” he wrote.

The man then posted photographs showing black mould all over the council property occupied by his sister, her four young children and her partner who has COPD and breathing problems.

It is understood the house is used by the council as a temporary property. It is in the MK6 area, which includes the 'mould hotspots' of Netherfield and Beanhill.

The children's bedroom

The man said his sister had been asking the council for help with the mould for six weeks.

“It's absolutely shocking. They need re-homing. It its sovery bad, it's heart breaking . The council just are not doing anything - you just get passed around,” he wrote.

As a result of the post, the Cabinet member for housing, councillor Nigel Long, has asked the family to pass him the details of the property.

