Jubilant Milton Keynes pensioners win £500 Flooring Superstore carpet prize

Jubilant pensioners Joyce and Les Gibbs made a pile in a recent Milton Keynes Citizen competition - winning £500 worth of plush new carpet!

The event was a real gripper with more than 250 correct entries, but the Bradville couple were first out of the hat with the answer ‘13’.

The pair wove their way to Flooring Superstore's 13th UK outlet at the Grampian Gate Retail Park to collect their prize from manager Martin Hobley (pictured above with the couple).

Joyce, 77, said: “I was born on the 13th and it’s always been a lucky number for me, so it’s been lucky again.

“We need a new carpet for our living room and bedroom but as pensioners every penny matters.

“It was going to be difficult for us to pay for it ourselves, so being able to spend £500 on the carpet we want is amazing.

“We visited Flooring Superstore and had a look at a few carpets we liked, then they sent us samples in the post so we could put them on the floor and choose our favourite.

“The council is fitting a new kitchen in our home soon, so we are going to wait until that is done before getting the carpet fitted. We can’t wait!

"We would like to thank the Citizen and Flooring Superstore for running the competition. It couldn’t have come at a better time for us.”

Mr Hobley said: “We are absolutely delighted for Mr and Mrs Gibbs. The prize couldn’t have gone to a nicer, more deserving couple.”

