Land earmarked for new 600 home development is badly flooded in Milton Keynes

A site earmarked for 600 new homes resembles a large lake after the latest heavy rainfall.

The land at Eaton Leys flooded dramatically during the recent wet weatherl and is still underwater, say residents.

The flooded site

One man said: “After we spent months, possibly years, telling MK Council, the planning department and developers that this land floods and it shouldn't be built on, it has indeed flooded.”

He added: “The water covers hundreds of meters into the site. And this isn't all from the River Ouzel, but seeping out of the ground as the water table is right beneath your feet. Perhaps they will reconsider now?”

The site is off Galley Lane in Little Brickhill, near the old 'Kellys Kitchen' roundabout in Bletchley.

This photo was taken on the part of the site that is opposite McDonald's on the A5 at the top of Fenny Stratford.

The flooded site

The site is part of the official Plan MK and has outline permission for a primarily residential development of up to 600 dwellings and associated facilities.

These facilities will include a including a local centre, a health centre, public open space and a children's play space. Land has also been reserved for a primary school.

The council's plans state there will be “surface water attenuation” and strategic green infrastructure.