M&S unveils HUGE hot vegan sausage roll at Milton Keynes store

Stop what you're doing ..... as M&S makes it easier to eat your favourite traditional British, conscience free.

The big.... and we're talking BIG version of the best-selling Plant Kitchen No Pork Sausage Rolls is now available HOT at 50 M&S stores around the UK.

The M&S giant hot vegan sausage roll

And it's good news for all you Milton Keynes vegans, as the Foodhall, in Sunset Walk, has been selected to sell the king among British snacks.

According to M&S, customers already snap up around FIVE THOUSAND packs of the No Pork Sausage Rolls from its fridges every week.

So, bosses decided to make the vegan treats - which can be found HOT - 50 per cent bigger (95g each).

The sausage rolls, costing £1.50, are made with a succulent soya filling, lightly seasoned with sage, thyme, mace & black pepper, then wrapped in flaky vegan puff pastry, and are perfect eaten on the go or dipped into ketchup.

Bring on lunchtime.