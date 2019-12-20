Milton Keynes car bodyshop delivers early Christmas present to sick children

A Milton Keynes car bodyshop has brought joy to sick children this Christmas by donating £1,290 worth of toys.

Throughout December, accident repair bodyshop company Scuff N Scratch Solutions had been raising money for children who have to spend the Christmas period in hospital.

Scuff N Scratch Solutions staff delivery gifts to the hospital

The team - based at Denbigh Hall, Bletchley - raised £645, which was doubled by owner Rob Clark - making a grand total of £1,290.

And, as promised, the money was used to buy toys which have just been delivered to the children's ward.

Mr Clark, who was joined by officer manager Carly Fisher to deliver the toys, said: “We’d like to thank all of our customers who kindly donated to our Christmas campaign and helped make this possible.

"We are delighted to have raised so much money to donate gifts to the children who won’t be able to spend this Christmas at home. No child should have to spend time in hospital, especially at Christmas. Along with the team, we’re thrilled that our small act brought joy to so many children and their parents.”

Scuff N Scratch Solutions staff delivery gifts to the hospital

Jenny Howells, senior fundraiser at Milton Keynes University Hospital Charity said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the team at Scuff N Scratch Solutions who have raised an incredible amount of money for the children’s wards at Milton Keynes University Hospital.”