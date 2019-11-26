Milton Keynes commuters are driving for less

Milton Keynes has been named among the top 10 best cities for motorists, according to a new study.

The findings, from Compare My Mobile, reveal the city is one of the cheapest places for commuters with locals spending one of the lowest amounts per litre of petrol at £1.25.

The best 10 UK cities for a motorist

On average, travellers in Milton Keynes only spend 3.08% of their salary to commute, a much better amount considering the Mancunians in the North spend up to 8.62%.

The study reveals just by filling up twice a month, drivers in our city end up spending £1,650 a year - which is great news considering those living in the capital are spending an average of £105 more each year.

Compare My Mobile reveals the cost of living for a variety of products and services in 100 locations across the UK.

Top 10 best UK cities for petrol costs:

The best and the worst

Location average price of petrol per litre

Tottenham £1.21

Royal Leamington Spa £1.23

Sheffield £1.24

Stoke-on-Trent £1.24

Barnsley £1.25

Bedford £1.25

Exeter £1.25

Milton Keynes £1.25

Stockport £1.25

Warrington £1.25

Travellers commuting in the capital around Westminster and Croydon all dish out the most, spending an average of £1.33 per litre each time. Findings also show those located in the Midlands and North of England are spending less of their hard earned cash to keep their car filled up.

Top 10 worst UK cities for petrol costs:

City average price of petrol per litre

Westminster £1.33

Croydon £1.32

Cambridge £1.31

Luton £1.30

Brighton £1.30

Crawley £1.29

London £1.29

St Albans £1.29

Surrey £1.29

Watford £1.29