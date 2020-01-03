Milton Keynes customer's fury at Morrisons returns policy over unwanted booze

Morrisons' returns policy has left one shopper fuming so much, he's voting with his feet.

And he's warning any festive buyers to beware in case they want to return any unwanted Christmas/New Year booze.

Tesco and Morrisons

Will Omordia, of Kingsmead, said: "I bought several bottles of champagne and spirits from Tesco and a few more from my local Morrison in Westcroft. It was my 85-year-old father-in-law's birthday.

"Next day, we found we had surplus and decided to return them to the stores."

Mr Omordia said there was no problem with Tesco but was shocked to discover Morrisons refused to give a refund.

"I have since switched my grocery shopping from Morrison which was closer to me. Shame I also had to vote with my feet too," said the aggrieved shopper.

But a spokesmen for Morrisons was very clear about its policy when MK Citizen called. And it doesn't just stop with alcohol either.

In a statement, the store said: "If you would like to return or exchange an item you have bought, just return the item within 30 days. You will need to provide proof of purchase and we will refund the cost. If you have simply changed your mind and no longer require an item, that's fine but, the item must be returned in its original packaging and in a re-saleable condition."

However, this policy does not apply to:

* Tobacco products and electronic cigarettes

* CDs, DVDs and computer software

* Fireworks

* Alcohol

* Pierced jewellery and cosmetics

* Gift cards, postage stamps, E top-ups, lottery tickets and scratch cards

* Items bought from Morrisons Daily