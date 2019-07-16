Milton Keynes food hygiene ratings: Here’s how the 22 eateries at The Hub and intu ranked
These 22 eateries at The Hub and intu shopping centre in Milton Keynes have all been given food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This is what the ratings mean: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary, 0 – urgent improvement is required. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Missoula Montana Bar & Grill, The Hub - 5 star rating
Manhatten House 401 Witan Gate Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2BQ. Rated 5 on 12 November 2018.