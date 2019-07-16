Food hygiene

Milton Keynes food hygiene ratings: Here’s how the 22 eateries at The Hub and intu ranked

These 22 eateries at The Hub and intu shopping centre in Milton Keynes have all been given food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This is what the ratings mean: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary, 0 – urgent improvement is required. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Manhatten House 401 Witan Gate Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2BQ. Rated 5 on 12 November 2018.

1. Missoula Montana Bar & Grill, The Hub - 5 star rating

Metropolitan House 1 Mortimer Square Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2FB. Rated 5 on 8 September 2017.

2. Nando's, The Hub - 5 star rating

The Hub 4 Rillaton Walk Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2FZ. Rated 5 on 7 January 2019.

3. The Bogota Coffee Company, The Hub - 5 star rating

20 Mortimer Square Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2FB. Rated 5 on 1 March 2018.

4. Las Iguanas, The Hub - 5 star rating

