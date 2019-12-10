Milton Keynes foster family pitches in to strive for Christmas number one

A Milton Keynes foster mum is urging people to download a song performed by foster families and make it the Christmas number one hit.

The National Fostering Association is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Westlife, the Spice Girls and Band Aid by storming the official UK Singles Chart.

Cora Ainsworth

Their song The Light and The Calm was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features 50 performers made up of foster children, foster carers and their birth children.

One of the singers is 17-year-old Cora Ainsworth, the daughter of Milton Keynes foster mum Marion Ainsworth.

Marion said: "It was a fantastic day and we loved it. We're now hoping everybody will download the song so it can get to number one."

The song describes the effect that foster carers can have upon the lives of children in care.

David Leatherbarrow, CEO of NFA Group, said: “Our song captures the important role and positive impact fostering has on many vulnerable children and how it can truly help transform young lives. Foster carers are trained and skilled experts in their field and provide an exceptional service to local communities, opening not only their home but also their heart to children in need and local to them.”

The NFA is inviting as many people as possible to share their own videos of them singing the song, no matter whether they are at home or singing proudly in the street.

These clips can be sent over to socialmedia@nfa.co.uk and posted across their own social media channels with the hashtag #8000voices.

"The aim is to get 8,000 voices involved, as that is how many more foster families are desperately needing in the UK," said Marion.

All proceeds from song sales will be given to charity, WellChild, the national charity for giving children with serious health needs the chance to receive care within their own homes.