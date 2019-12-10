Milton Keynes garden centre putting on Christmas photoshoots for dogs

A garden centre is inviting dog lovers to bring their pooch in to be dressed as a reindeer for the 'ultimate festive photoshoot'.

Dobbies in Bletchley say the photos will make the perfect Christmas card or Instagram snap.

Dogs can dress as reindeer

Dogs can get dressed up with furry accessories and antlers and can pose by Santa's sleigh for a suitably festive backdrop.

The shoot costs £6.99, and all dogs booked in will get an early Christmas present of a goodie bag packed with toys and treats worth £10.

Sean Kelly, Head of Pets at Dobbies, said: "With dog food, treats and toys in store, we have a very loyal group of four-legged customers who pop in all year round with their owners.

"This year we have a special treat for them and the chance to come in for a Christmas they won’t forget."

Dogs who feature in the shoot can also be entered into a competition to win £100 worth of Dobbies vouchers.

The shoots take place on weekends between December 14 and December 22 between 12pm and 4:15pm

Booking is essential.