Milton Keynes' microbrewery plans to open pub-style tap house for people to sample its wares

Milton Keynes' own brewery is crowdfunding for cash to open a tap room where customers can enjoy their beer.

The planned tap house

The company has been operating as a boutique microbrewery on Stonebridge, between Wolverton and New Bradwell, since 2015.

It brew beers using using organic malt, with no added sugars or CO2 and never filters or pasteurises.

This means the brewer’s yeast is still live in the beers, complete with its probiotic qualities, and this live beer is allowed to condition and carbonate naturally inside special vessels called Growlers.

They offer a zero waste 'Growler Swap' scheme for people to reuse these containers when they buy their beer.

The brewery offers tours and visits but founder Datis Gol now wants to move on to the next chapter and open a tap house in a building opposite early next year.

He said: “There will be plenty of space to sit, relax, shop and host a variety of social activities for the local community, including comedy and various other arts.”

Datis also plans to open a 'mini brew school' within the tap house.

He needs to raise £5,000 to get the tap house up and running, and he has launched a fundraising page online.

Anybody that donates £100 will be rewarded by 100 pints of artisan beer of their choice – limited to two pints a day over the course of a year.