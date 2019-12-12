Milton Keynes motorist left 'shaken' after lorry driver throws tea over her

A Milton Keynes driver was left shaken up after a lorry driver threw tea through her open car window and left her soaking.

Dental receptionist Janine Cordery, 47, was travelling home from work on Monday evening when a silver flatbed truck appeared at the other end of the street.

The incident happened on Hartwell Crescent in Leighton Buzzard

The lorry flashed its lights to ask her to move over or reverse. But as Janine was already over half way down, and with another car behind her, she flashed her lights to signal for the man to moved backwards.

When he didn't move, Janine then opened her window and called for him to reverse - which he did.

But as she drove slowly past his lorry, she was in for a nasty shock.

She said: "I got this quite huge amount of cold, sugary, sweet tea all over me. It was all down the steering wheel, it had reached the passenger seat, and I was soaked from head to foot.

"I was very upset. Just in shock...I'm quite angry that he had the nerve to do it. If I was a bloke would he have done it? Probably not.

"He obviously got the hump because I needed him to drive the vehicle back, but if you can't reverse your vehicle then should you be driving it in the first place?”

Janine, who works in Leighton Buzzard, didn't catch a glimpse of the man's face and can't be certain whether anyone was in his passenger seat.

The lorry itself was a silver flat bed with a corrugated pattern and drop down sides. The incident happened in Hartwell Crescent, Leighton Buzzard, at 6.45pm.