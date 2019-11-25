Milton Keynes named as one of top 10 cheapest places to enjoy nightlife

Milton Keynes is one of the top 10 cheapest places in the country for nightlife, a survey has claimed.

The research studied the average cost of wine and beer

Researchers studied the average price of beer and wine in cities all across the UK and Milton Keynes was named as the tenth cheapest place in the country for drinks.

The study found that the average cost of a beer and wine in the city was £7.50.

The cheapest place was found to be Tottenham where the survey - compiled by Compare My Mobile - claims the price of a pint of beer or glass of wine is just £4.66.

They found the most expensive place for a night out was Bristol (£9.83) followed by Dundee (£9.75).

A spokesman for Compare My Mobile said: “It’s not just the centre of London or Liverpool that boast a booming night. People in Milton Keynes who enjoy a night out are likely to enjoy it even more now it’s been revealed as one of the cheapest cities in the UK for a night out.”