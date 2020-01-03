Milton Keynes neighbours scoop lottery win

Three people in Milton Keynes are celebrating a great start to 2020 after each scooping £1,000 thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Popes Walk neighbours netted the windfall today (Friday, January 3) when MK2 3FJ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a fantastic start to the year. I’m so happy for our winners in Milton Keynes and I’m sure they will be celebrating this weekend.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities - and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received more than £8.2 million in funding from the lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit here