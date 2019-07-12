Milton Keynes restaurant wins top award for second year running

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar has been awarded the Best Indian Restaurant in Milton Keynes for the second year running.

The awards, hosted by global luxury magazine LUX Magazine, honoured the independent restaurant in The Hub once again as it continues its MK success story.

Mo Abdul with the award

Judges gave the accolade to the restaurant for its outstanding food quality and customer service as well as its support for local charity organisations.

Mo Abdul, joint owner and manager said: “Thank you firstly to our customers for their support and for nominating us, this is a great achievement and it’s wonderful to receive recognition for what we enjoy doing. Thank you also to our staff and chefs for their hard work and dedication.”

Maaya opened in 2016 and has already won several awards, including being short-listed for the British Curry Awards and the English Curry Awards 2018 for the Best Indian Restaurant in the region.

To find out more about Maaya visit the website