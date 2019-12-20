Milton Keynes shoppers urged to return Heinz baby food after sharp metal is found in tampered jar

Tesco and Heinz are urgently recalling baby food jars after one was found to contain sharp metal fragments.

Heinz and Tesco are voluntarily recalling all 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food range after a single jar of baby food had been tampered with. Two sharp metal fragments were found in the jar.

Some of the jars affected by the announcement

Only the jars in the 7+month range and purchased from Tesco are affected. The same product and same batch codes at other retail stores and in other packaging eg, pouches are not affected.

The 200g jars being recalled are:

Heinz Cheesy Tomato Pasta Stars;

Heinz Cottage Pie;

Heinz Mango Chicken Curry;

Heinz Sweet and Sour Chicken;

Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese;

Heinz Sunday Chicken Dinner;

Heinz Pasta Bake with Tuna;

Heinz Winter Veggies and Lamb

In a joint statement from Heinz and Tesco through the Food Standards Agency, they said: "The possible presence of sharp metal fragments makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not feed it to your baby. Instead, return it to the Tesco store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Or, you can contact Heinz Careline Team here or call them on 0800 731 1477.