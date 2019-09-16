Milton Keynes takeaway forced into action over out of date food and poor hygiene

A city takeaway restaurant was ordered to improve urgently after hygiene inspectors found a grubby kitchen and out of date food in the fridges.

Eagles Jerk and Grill in Harrier Court, Eaglestone, was inspected in June and found to be lacking in general cleanliness and food safety.

The MK takeaway was given a 1

It was given a rating of one by the council's environmental health inspectors. That means "major improvement' was necessary.

The inspector stated: “I discovered a large volume of food stored in your refrigerators which had exceeded the durability date applied to it.”

The food included pre-packed salad, Jerk chicken, BBQ chicken, Ox tail Gravy, Brown stew, burgers, BBQ wings and Curried goat.

“I observed staff preparing the salad for sale and was required to ask them to stop during the visit. Food sold beyond its use-by date may be of poor quality or unfit. It is an offence to sell or expose for sale food with an expired use by date,” said the report.

Eagles Jerk and Grill

It criticised a build-up of dirt and some food waste underneath worktops and units in the kitchen, and said electrical switches and fridge door handles were dirty and “covered in ash and grease.”

There were a “large number” of dirty cloths left on worktops, two knives with sections of their blades missing and a colander that was falling apart.

“Pieces of metal from damaged equipment could potentially contaminate food,” said the report, which also criticised the lack of official food hygiene training for staff and the lack of anti-bacterial cleaner of sanitiser available at the time of inspection.

This week a spokesman for the restaurant said all the required improvements had been carried out and Eagles Jerk and Grill was now a clean and safe place to eat.

"We had a re-visit two weeks after the inspection and they were satisfied the required work had been done," said the spokesman.

"We have now applied to have our rating upped and we are waiting to hear back," he added.