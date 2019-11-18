Milton Keynes town through to national finals of Britain in Bloom

Green-fingered volunteers are celebrating after a Milton Keynes town was chosen to represent the region in the Britain in Bloom National Finals.

The Stony in Bloom volunteers are thrilled

A spokesman said: "It’s a great honour and we’ll all be working hard throughout the year to make sure the town blooms beautifully when the National Finals Judges come to judge next summer.

She added: "We also know that the whole community will give us the support they always do to show Stony Stratford at its best."

Stony Stratford will be representing the Thames and Chilterns Region - which covers Berks, Bucks and Oxon - in the National Finals of the Britain in Bloom.