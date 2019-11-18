Mo runners don moustaches and fancy dress to race in Milton Keynes

Runners dressed as Sunflowers, 118 and KFC Colonel donned their trainers in Milton Keynes to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the MoRunning race series.

More than 949 runners of all ages and abilities came to Campbell Park for a morning filled with fast times and moustache shaped medals in aid of the Movember Foundation.

The runners donned moutaches

MoRunning is Aaseries of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs taking place at 24 different locations across the UK and Ireland during November in aid of the Movember Foundation, who

raise vital funds and awareness around men’s health.

Over the past decade the Morunning series has raised a staggering £1,000,000.

This year, runners were once again encouraged to join the fun in costumes and fancy dress, including the famed moustache, to continue to raise money for a great cause.

Wilem Fields-Jewell triumphed in the men's 5km race in 18:37 with Kyle Barber taking victory in the men’s 10km distance in 34:14. Alice O’Leary and Olena Solonenki won

the women's 5km and 10k races in 22:38 and 47:34 respectively.

People of all ages took part

David Krangel at MoRunning, said: “We’re delighted to have had so many people supporting MoRunning in Milton Keynes and are sharing and supporting the message of the importance

of men’s health.”