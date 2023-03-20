Business hopefuls in the running for Milton Keynes shopping centre hotspot

Seven entrepeneurs have been shortlisted as part of a business competition run by Milton Keynes’ Midsummer Place.

After dozens of entries to the small business competition ‘Hatch’, the team at Midsummer Place has whittled down 20 competitors to a handful of hopefuls.

Launched in January, Hatch invited small local and regional businesses to pitch for retail space in the region’s premier shopping destination, along with marketing support.

The winner will enjoy a retail hot spot to promote their wares in Midsummer Place.

Those shortlisted will be judged by marketing manager Kirsty McGiff and asset manager from Ellandi, Tom Ellams.

The finalists include Stems & Gems, Emporium MK, Budgy Smuggler, Fully Charged Silverstone, Fire Nest Candles Ltd, Northampton Cheese & Charcuterie and Christianah Hodding.

Kirsty McGiff said: “We are blown away with the number of entries again this year and, with such fantastic business ideas, we are looking forward to meeting with the finalists and getting to know their businesses more.”