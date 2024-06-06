Community Heroes Competition offers cash injection to charities and groups in Milton Keynes
Selco Builders Warehouse - which has a branch in Bletchley - is running its fourth Community Heroes competition.
The builders merchant has supported good causes across the country in recent years, with £36,000 in cash and building materials already won by groups from Northumberland to Cornwall.
Between now and the end of August, 12 winners will benefit from £500 to spend at their nearest Selco.
A public vote will follow, with one overall winner bagging £5,000 in cash and a runner-up awarded £1,000.
The scheme is open to any charity or group which is at the heart of its community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how the building materials or money would be used to benefit members.
Alison Wong from Selco said: “It has been such a difficult few years for community groups and charities as first Covid-19 hit, followed by a rocky economic environment.
“For many much-loved groups, maintenance and building work has been put on the backburner as there simply is no money left in the budget. The support of Community Heroes can make a massive difference and help these organisations to carry out tangible, long-lasting improvements to their facilities.
“We would welcome entries from any group that benefits the local community, whether that’s a scout group, a grassroots sports club, a community centre or anything similar.”
Entries can be made at Selco’s Community Heroes Competition page.