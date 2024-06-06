Community Heroes Competition offers cash injection to charities and groups in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups, clubs and charities across Milton Keynes could receive a cash boost thanks to a prize pot worth more than £10,000.

Selco Builders Warehouse - which has a branch in Bletchley - is running its fourth Community Heroes competition.

The builders merchant has supported good causes across the country in recent years, with £36,000 in cash and building materials already won by groups from Northumberland to Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between now and the end of August, 12 winners will benefit from £500 to spend at their nearest Selco.

MK charities could benefit from a cash injection. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A public vote will follow, with one overall winner bagging £5,000 in cash and a runner-up awarded £1,000.

The scheme is open to any charity or group which is at the heart of its community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how the building materials or money would be used to benefit members.

Alison Wong from Selco said: “It has been such a difficult few years for community groups and charities as first Covid-19 hit, followed by a rocky economic environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many much-loved groups, maintenance and building work has been put on the backburner as there simply is no money left in the budget. The support of Community Heroes can make a massive difference and help these organisations to carry out tangible, long-lasting improvements to their facilities.

“We would welcome entries from any group that benefits the local community, whether that’s a scout group, a grassroots sports club, a community centre or anything similar.”