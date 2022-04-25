First batch of energy bills rebate payments go out to council tax payers in Milton Keynes

The £150 payment has gone out to many of those eligible to benefit from the scheme designed to help households in council tax bands A to D.

The scheme is on the back of a Government announcement on February 3, designed to mitigate the soaring cost of energy bills.

In most cases, the £150 rebate will go directly into bank accounts of those paying council tax by direct debit.

Milton Keynes Council is processing payments for those eligible for an energy bills rebate

The council says it has taken longer than expected to set up the payment process due to the number of payments and the verification needed, but the first batch of payments should have been received by April 22.

The council will be writing to those who do not pay by direct debit with further information about how to claim a rebate.

Eligibility criteria for Council Tax Rebate:

> You must be named on the council tax bill

> You must have been living in the property as your main home on 1 April 2022

> The property must be in Council Band A to D (This includes property that is valued in band E but has an alternative valuation band of band D, as a result of the disabled band reduction scheme).

A rebate will not be paid where:

> A property has no permanent resident and is someone’s second home.

> A property is unoccupied (for the purposes of calculating council tax).

> The person liable to pay the Council Tax does not occupy the property.

Milton Keynes Council is also receiving funding to provide a discretionary energy bills rebate to households who do not qualify for the main scheme.

If you receive the following discounts or exemptions you will still receive the £150 payment:

> Council Tax Reduction

> a student exemption so long as you are named on the Council Tax bill

> an exemption because everyone living at your property is under 18

> a severe mental impairment exemption

>An annex that’s occupied by a dependant relative aged 65 or over, or someone with a severe mental impairment, or