Make a will and support Milton Keynes charity Willen Hospice

People are being invited to take advantage of a Will writing service this October courtesy of the Willen Hospice Will Month.

The charity has teamed up with solicitors and Will writing professionals to make this service available for anyone who would like to create a new Will or change an existing one. The offer is available throughout the whole of October in return for a donation to the Hospice.

People have the choice to complete their Will in the comfort of their own homes by using the fast and simple online service, or by booking a face to face appointment.

Lynn O’Gorman, head of development at Willen Hospice, said: “It’s never too early to write your Will, and if it’s been a task on your to-do list, Will Month gives you the perfect opportunity to tick it off. Your donation, no matter how big or small, makes a real difference in helping us to continue delivering the personal, compassionate care we’re known for in the local community.

“We’d like to thank all the solicitors and Will writers who are taking part, for their incredible generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Will Month.”