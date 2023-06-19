Milton Keynes charity supporting adults with learning disabilities receives £1K donation after 2,000 nominations

A Milton Keynes charity has received a £1,000 grant after receiving more than 2,000 nominations from local supporters.

Camphill Milton Keynes Communities, which supports adults with learning disabilities, was awarded the grant by Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity is based in Willen Park, along with its community village which is home to some of those supported by the organisation. The village hosts a number of social activities for its residents, and others living nearby, and includes a cafe, theatre and shop.

Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK.

The charity was one of 150 organisations to receive awards announced today (Monday) out of some 11,000 causes nominated.

A further 150 winners will be selected in September.

Since the awards began five years ago, more than 1.6million nominations have been received resulting in over 2,200 charities benefitting from valuable donations.

Thanking supporters in Buckinghamshire, Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”