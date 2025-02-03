Milton Keynes dog owner in plea to help save beloved cockapoo's life

A family is making an impassioned plea for help to pay its astronomical vet bills after their dog was diagnosed with a low-grade cell tumour.

And it’s so serious, it will suffocate poor four-year-old Levi in a matter of months if left untreated. And in an appeal on GoFundMe, Sharna Halai has already raised nearly £3,000.

On the GoFundMe, page, she said: “While we are committed to giving Levi the best fighting chance, the financial burden is overwhelming. Our insurance has only covered £1,000 of the procedure, but the total cost is estimated to be £9,000 — and that doesn’t include any aftercare or additional treatments.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a huge difference and will go directly towards his surgery and recovery. We are truly grateful for all the support, kind words, and prayers we’ve already received during this difficult time.”

Four-year-old cockapoo, Levi (Picture: Sharna Halai)

The family first became aware of the issue after Levi developed unusual snoring and wheezing. It was only after he was referred to a specialist in Cambridge that a large mass was found on the poor pooch’s larynx. It was diagnosed as a low-grade cell tumour, meaning it is spreading and, if left untreated, will suffocate him in a matter of months.

The GoFundMe post added: “The specialists have advised a complex surgery to attempt removal of the mass. However, the procedure carries significant risks: it could result in the collapse of his voice box and airway, which would require the placement of a stent to keep him breathing for the rest of his life.

“Because of where the mass is located in his neck, this is a very rare and difficult surgery. We are hopeful that, if successful, Levi could return to a relatively normal life, but the future is uncertain.”