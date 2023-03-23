News you can trust since 1981
Successful funding bid see energy bills slashed for council tenants in Milton Keynes

Up to £23million has been secured through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Milton Keynes City Council has secured funding to deliver energy efficiency upgrades to council properties across the city.

Up to £23million has been secured through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), to enable improvement to housing in areas including Bradville, Fullers Slade, Tinkers Bridge, Stacey Bushes, Netherfield, and other parts of the city.

Energy upgrades will vary according to the level of need and could range from small insulation projects to entire wraparounds with new ventilation. The scheme will boost property energy ratings and could save council tenants hundreds of pounds on energy bills.

Cllr Emily Darlington has welcomed news of the bid.
It follows last year’s successful first SHDF bid to improve 300 council homes in Netherfield. The works will include insulation to external walls in the council homes while windows and doors will be upgraded to industry-leading standards. Roofs will also be replaced to include high performance insulation.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “This major, city-wide project is another investment the city council is making to help tenants cut the cost of energy bills and forms part of our wider estate renewal plans. It means that many homes will have energy saving upgrades that drastically reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Ultimately, it will make a real difference to families and help us with our ambitions of becoming the greenest city in the world.”

The council has also funded a helpline to advise homeowners on slashing their energy bills. Those interested can call freephone 0800 107 0044 to speak to the National Energy Foundation’s Better Housing Better Health team.

